U.S.-led coalition strikes reportedly kill 26 civilians in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S.-led coalition air strikes against remaining pockets of Islamic State terrorists in the eastern town of Hajin near the Iraqi border claimed the lives of at least 26 local civilians, including 14 children, AFP reported Friday, citing a UK-based watchdog, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights.

According to multiple Syrian media reports, toxic white phosphorus munitions had been used by the group in its attacks on the city.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the indiscriminate air strikes of the US-led coalition have led to the deaths of more than 120 civilians in the east of Syria over the past month. The ministry also said that the US-led coalition was using prohibited munitions in its strikes.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director Amin Awad said Thursday that some pockets of fighters for the Islamic State and other extremist groups still remain in numerous, hard to reach areas.