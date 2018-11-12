Russian border troops “play an important role for Armenia’s security”
November 12, 2018 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armed Forces and border troops of Russia play an important role when it comes to ensuring Armenia’s security, acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Monday, November 12, Aysor.am reports.
“I think the issue of security in new Armenia is no different from that of old Armenia,” Tonoyan said referring to the change of power in the country.
“I reaffirm my personal stance - which reflects the reality - that the Armed Forces and border troops of Russia play an important role in ensuring our security. That’s an undeniable fact.”
Tonoyan also said that a new agreement on the purchase of Russian arms with a new Russian credit totaling $100 million has been signed.
