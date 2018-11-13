Alexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy Shakmat (video)
November 13, 2018 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American entrepreneur of Armenian descent Alexis Ohanian on Monday, November 12 unveiled a new Armenian Brandy, Shakmat, which he had been teasing for quite some time.
Shakmat is a 23-year-old brandy, aged in barrels made of local Caucasian oak.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," the Reddit co-founder said in a Facebook post.
"This project couldn't have happened without Flaviar (a whiskey club - Ed.) and [Ohanian's chief of staff] Elisabeth Garvin who did all the work to bring this one-of-a-kind 23 year Armenian tradition to the world."
Armenia has excellent conditions for the production of a brandy’s most important ingredient: grapes. The local brandy only utilizes indigenous grape varieties and there are over 200 grown there. For Shakmat, Alexis' team used red grape varieties (Kangun, Kakhet, Garan Dmak and Rkatsiteli).
Shakmat is an homage to Armenia's national game: check. (Shakmat=Checkmate.)
