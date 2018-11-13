Female Armenian soldiers joining Kosovo peacekeeping mission
November 13, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Female soldiers from the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be sent on a mission to Kosovo, acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan told a press concerence on Monday, November 12.
The official failed to provide more details.
Tonoyan also said the Armed Forces and border troops of Russia play an important role when it comes to ensuring Armenia’s security.
