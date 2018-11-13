// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Female Armenian soldiers joining Kosovo peacekeeping mission

November 13, 2018 - 11:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Female soldiers from the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be sent on a mission to Kosovo, acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan told a press concerence on Monday, November 12.

The official failed to provide more details.

Tonoyan also said the Armed Forces and border troops of Russia play an important role when it comes to ensuring Armenia’s security.

