Kurds resume push to rid Syria from Islamic State
November 13, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Kurdish forces are resuming the final phase of operations against the Islamic State, as the terrorist group is pushed back into its last remaining slivers of territory.
The resumption comes as CNN releases rare frontline footage of the recent intense fight against the IS, filmed by Brazilian photographer Gabriel Chaim.
The latest Kurdish push against the IS follows a lengthy and contentious stand-off with Turkish forces. Turkey, a NATO member, considers the Syrian Kurds -- the US coalition's main ally in the fight against the IS -- a terrorist group.
YPG fighters are seen on the frontline on October 18, in Baghoz, Syria, during an operation to retake the last stronghold of IS in Syria.
Clashes between the Turkish military and the Syrian Kurds -- also known as the SDF when allied with Syrian Arab fighters against the IS -- have intermittently plagued and delayed the final operations against the IS. The most recent suspension occurred November 1, but operations restarted Sunday, the SDF said in a statement.
The SDF said operations resumed after "positive calls from our allies to de-escalate and focus the efforts on defeating the IS, as it would contribute to the stabilization of the area and the benefit of all parties." The US has long been mediating between Ankara and the SDF to lessen tension to the point where the SDF can focus on the IS.
The past months of the operations, aiming to deny ISIS their last small towns and swathes of inhospitable desert along the Iraqi border and at the far eastern end of the Euphrates river valley in Syria, have been a slower and tougher fight than many expected. The main holdout fighters are thought to be die-hard foreigners and ISIS leadership, taking a last stand.
Photographer Chaim joined the intense fight for the town of Sousa in late October, a period when the SDF fought tooth and nail to take its streets from ISIS. On October 23, four car bombs targeted SDF fighters, though the SDF said three attacks were stopped and the driver of the fourth was captured.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to host Summit of Minds 2019 Once a year, the The Summit of Minds brings together 300 personalities and their partners in Chamonix for a three day conference.
OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh contact line on November 14 The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in the process and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers could meet in early December The 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Milan December 6-7 with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan set to participate.
Armenia was the center of attention at Philoxenia international tourism fair The country’s exhibition booth was replenished with flags, videos showing the country’s tourist highlights and products