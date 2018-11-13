U.S. will build airfield in Georgian military base
November 13, 2018 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will build an airfield in the territory of Vaziani Military Base of Georgia, local media reported.
The issue was discussed when Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, General Stephen Lyons, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and Defense Minister Levan Isoria met in Tbilisi.
The construction of the military airfield is set to allow Georgia to host NATO member-states as a guarantor of stability in the region.
At the meeting in Tbilisi, the sides also discussed strategic partnership between the U.S. and Georgia, strengthening of defense capability of Georgia and other joint projects.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Ameriabank named most active user on Thomson Reuters’ FXT platform The ceremony was held in Yerevan during the presentation of Matching system by Thomson Reuters, the bank's press service revealed.
New function of anti-aging molecule identified A group of scientists decided to investigate why the choroid plexus contains so much more klotho than other brain regions.
Armenia to host Summit of Minds 2019 Once a year, the The Summit of Minds brings together 300 personalities and their partners in Chamonix for a three day conference.
Kurds resume push to rid Syria from Islamic State The latest Kurdish push against the IS follows a lengthy and contentious stand-off with Turkish forces.