U.S. will build airfield in Georgian military base

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will build an airfield in the territory of Vaziani Military Base of Georgia, local media reported.

The issue was discussed when Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, General Stephen Lyons, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and Defense Minister Levan Isoria met in Tbilisi.

The construction of the military airfield is set to allow Georgia to host NATO member-states as a guarantor of stability in the region.

At the meeting in Tbilisi, the sides also discussed strategic partnership between the U.S. and Georgia, strengthening of defense capability of Georgia and other joint projects.