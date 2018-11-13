Syrian army attacks Idlib ahead of new offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack against a group of militants that were positioned in the southeastern countryside of Idlib last night, Al-Masdar News reports.

Using surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells, the Syrian Arab Army repeatedly struck the militant defenses around the towns of Al-Taman’ah and Sukeek, inflicting heavy damage on the militant positions.

The Syrian Arab Army then expanded their assault to the northern countryside of Hama, where they reportedly attacked Jaysh Al-Izza’s trenches around the town of Al-Lataminah.

The latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after the Tiger Forces announced that they were on high alert and preparing for a new operation against the militants in southeast Idlib.

The Tiger Forces are expected to begin their offensive in the Abu Dhuhour area in the coming days, as the Idlib buffer zone agreement continues to collapse.