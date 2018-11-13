Iran conducts enrichment activities under JCPOA limitations: IAEA
November 13, 2018 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Based on the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has conducted its enrichment activities in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"Iran has conducted its enrichment activities in line with its long-term enrichment and R&D enrichment plan, as provided to the Agency on January 16, 2016 (para. 52)," the IAEA report reads.
The IAEA has verified Iran's commitment to the JCPOA for the 13th time on Monday.
On November 5, U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated sanctions on Iran and imposed, as he claimed, “the highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.
