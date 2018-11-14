Smoking a joint could improve memory of Alzheimer sufferers: study
November 14, 2018 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Smoking a joint could improve the memory of Alzheimer’s sufferers, scientists have found.
The chemical that makes people feel high destroys rogue brain proteins behind the illness, The Sun says.
The “sticky plaques” which kill neurons and cause memory loss were reduced by a fifth in tests on mice with Alzheimer’s injected with pot’s active ingredient THC.
After six weeks of therapy they performed as well as healthy peers on a simple test - remembering where a shallow area of a small pool was located.
The promising results add to growing evidence that cannabis may lead to the development of drugs that target the cause of dementia, rather than the symptoms.
