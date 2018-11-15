Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked to walk through a metal detector at the East Asia Summit in Singapore on Wednesday, November 16.

“He arrived at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre and wanted to pass by the metal detector. Putin was checked as a result,” the publication says.

According to a Kommersant reporter, the situation is “unique” because the heads of state and ministers are allowed to use the free passage.

Putin spoke briefly with US Vice President Mike Pence and White House National Security Advisor John Bolton before the beginning of the plenary session of the summit. Prior to that, Putin also had a brief conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.