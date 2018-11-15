Syrian army unleashes new attack against Islamic State
November 15, 2018 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army has launched a new assault against the Islamic State group this week, targeting the militants' positions east of the Euphrates, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a large-scale artillery assault against Daesh in eastern Deir ez-Zor this morning.
According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army launched over 40 artillery strikes against Daesh, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s defenses near the key city of Albukamal.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army is trying to aid the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at this front, following Daesh’s recent advances near the Iraqi border.
Despite some friction in the past, the Syrian Army and SDF appear to be mending their relationship, especially in northeastern Syria.
