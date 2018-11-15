Iran urges Europe "to act on economic liabilities"
November 15, 2018 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbass Araqchi says Europe should act on its economic liabilities, IRNA reports.
Talking recently to a group of Italian reporters, Araqchi said, "Tehran has acted on its commitments with the JCPOA framework; The EU is expected to reciprocate and act on its economic commitments based on the JCPOA while abiding by its political liabilities."
Araqchi said the US has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), practically violating the UN Security Council 2231 resolution.
The US has not sufficed to the JCPOA withdrawal, encouraging other countries to violate the 2231 resolution, said Araqchi, adding that the JCPOA is a security and non-proliferation agreement.
US abandonment of the JCPOA has posed challenges to the security of Europe, region and international system, he added.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Bulgaria discuss military cooperation At the meeting, the sides summed up cooperation in 2018 and outlines the perspectives for the development of collaboration.
Armenia's Levon Aronian takes 3rd spot at Tata Steel Blitz 2018 Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian took the third spot at the Tata Steel Chess India blitz tournament in Kolkata.
Use of marijuana by kidney donors may not affect transplants The usage of marijuana by kidney donors has no measurable effect on the outcome of kidney transplants for donors or recipients
Cher: The show is going to be a little bit different (video) “Someone said ‘Do you have a five year plan for your career?’ I don’t have a five minute plan for my career,” she jokes.