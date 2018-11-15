Iran urges Europe "to act on economic liabilities"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbass Araqchi says Europe should act on its economic liabilities, IRNA reports.

Talking recently to a group of Italian reporters, Araqchi said, "Tehran has acted on its commitments with the JCPOA framework; The EU is expected to reciprocate and act on its economic commitments based on the JCPOA while abiding by its political liabilities."

Araqchi said the US has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), practically violating the UN Security Council 2231 resolution.

The US has not sufficed to the JCPOA withdrawal, encouraging other countries to violate the 2231 resolution, said Araqchi, adding that the JCPOA is a security and non-proliferation agreement.

US abandonment of the JCPOA has posed challenges to the security of Europe, region and international system, he added.