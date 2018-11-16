Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study
November 16, 2018 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - People who quit smoking see their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) immediately begin to drop, but it may take up to 16 years for their health to reach the level of someone who has never smoked, according to a new Vanderbilt study.
Previous studies have shown the association between quitting and reduced CVD risk, but have placed the time it takes for health to return to the level of a non-smoker much earlier — between five and 10 years, said lead author Meredith Duncan, MA, a database administrator for the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a PhD student in the Department of Epidemiology at Vanderbilt University.
She emphasized that smokers still have a great incentive to quit. “There is a really steep drop immediately in your risk compared to a current smoker,” she said. “You’re still reducing your risk by 38 percent even within five years of quitting.”
The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham, Massachusetts, which began enrollment of the Original cohort in 1948 and now includes their children (Offspring cohort) and grandchildren (Generation 3 cohort) as well as multiethnic cohorts (Omni cohorts).
The study used prospective data from 1954 through 2014 from 3,757 participants of the Original cohort and 4,930 members of the Offspring cohort to determine the effect of lifetime smoking and smoking cessation on the risk of CVD. CVD includes myocardial infarction, stroke, CVD death and heart failure.
The Original cohort was examined every two years and the Offspring cohort every four years, and the study continues to this day with up to 28 assessments of smoking on Original cohort members and nine assessments on Offspring cohort members included in this investigation.
“The Framingham Heart Study provides a source of data that is richer than some other sources when it comes to smoking,” Duncan said. “We wanted to use that data to determine how long it takes former smokers to reduce their risk relative to continuing smokers and how long a former smoker would have to be quit until their CVD risk normalizes to that of a never-smoker.”
Duncan presented the work during the American Heart Association conference in Chicago from Nov. 10 to 12.
The research merited an Early Career Poster Award in the Population Science division at the 2018 AHA Scientific Sessions and the Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award, recognizing it as the highest-ranked abstract from the United States.
Other authors of the study were Matthew S. Freiberg, MD, MSc; Robert Greevy, PhD; Suman Kundu, DSc, MSc; Ramachandran S. Vasan, MD; and Hilary A. Tindle, MD, MPH.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.
Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin talk over the phone The two discussed issues concerning cooperation within various Eurasian integration processes and unions.
Armenia votes against anti-Russian UN resolution on Crimea It is the third time the Committee which is engaged in social, humanitarian affairs and human rights issues has endorsed such a resolution.
Armenia insists on retaining CSTO chief’s position “As a CSTO member, we are interested in a strong organization and contribute to this matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.