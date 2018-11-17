Syrian army inches closer to large volcano under Islamic State control

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in the Al-Safa region of southern Syria on Friday, November 16, after taking a brief hiatus this week due to the weather, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their 3rd Corps and 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off their attack on Friday by storming the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) defenses at the northern and northwestern axes of Al-Safa.

Following an intense battle with the Daesh militants, the Syrian Arab Army managed to advance more than 1.5 kilometers through the terrorist group’s defenses.

According to a military source in nearby Sweida city, the Syrian Arab Army was able to score more gains after they cracked Daesh’s defenses in the Qasr Sheikh Hussein area.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army killed over 20 Daesh militants and destroyed a number of technical vehicles that were used by the terrorist group in the Al-Safa region.