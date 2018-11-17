// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Short daily mind-body therapy could alter the course of Alzheimer's

Short daily mind-body therapy could alter the course of Alzheimer's
November 17, 2018 - 11:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Recent research has found that short daily practice of mind-body therapy may help alleviate some of the signs and symptoms that often precede dementia, Medical News Today.

The researchers behind the new study assessed a group of older adults experiencing memory difficulties who practiced 12 minutes per day of music listening or simple yoga meditation for 12 weeks.

Samples of their blood from before and after the 3 months of therapy revealed changes in levels of certain markers with associations to cell aging and Alzheimer's disease.

These changes also linked directly to improvements in subjective assessments of cognitive function, mood, sleep, and quality of life.

Dr. Kim Innes, a professor at West Virginia University School of Public Health in Morgantown, led the study and is first author of the study paper, which features in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

The team chose to measure a number of blood markers that "have emerged as possible predictors of cognitive decline and dementia." These included telomere length, telomerase activity, and levels of certain beta-amyloid peptides with links to Alzheimer's disease.

Telomeres are "protective caps" that work to prevent the ends of chromosomes from deteriorating. Telomerase is an enzyme that helps preserve telomere length. Reduction in telomere length and telomerase activity are both "markers of cellular aging."

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, such as a gradual decline in the ability to remember, think, and make decisions, emerge long after the changes in the brain that cause them have already taken hold.

For this reason, and because of the difficulties of diagnosing this form of dementia from symptoms, researchers are pushing for a model that "defines Alzheimer's by brain changes, not symptoms."

They argue that this would help clinicians diagnose Alzheimer's much earlier and give therapies a chance to make a real difference in delaying, if not averting, the debilitating symptoms.

One change that often occurs in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease is clumps of beta-amyloid protein. Whether these beta-amyloid clumps in the brain cause the disease or just accompany it, and how they relate to blood levels of the protein, is not entirely clear.

Scientists are, however, becoming increasingly confident that a blood test based on beta-amyloid markers will one day be able to predict Alzheimer's long before symptoms such as memory loss and confusion emerge.

Related links:
Medical News Today. A simple type of daily meditation may alter the course of Alzheimer's
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Teen obesity linked with increased risk of pancreatic cancer: research
40 U.S. backed troops 'killed fighting Islamic State in Syria over weekend'
2,000-year-old ship graffiti discovered in desert in Israel
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karen Khachanov says Paris success can push him into tennis’ elite Khachanov says he believes he now knows what separates the best from the rest – so he knows what he must do.
Karabakh: 700 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
"Game of Thrones" stars speculate about the end of the show Michiel Huisman wasn’t on the show in season 7 and was forced him to stay in Meereen to make sure the city didn’t fall apart.
Yura Movsisyan hails Armenia win vs Gibraltar as team victory Chicago Fire forward Movsisyan scored four goals for Armenia in a 6-2 decimation of Gibraltar in Group D4 of the UEFA Nations League.