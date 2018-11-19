Yerevan hosts three Michelin-starred chef as part of Italian Cuisine Week
November 19, 2018 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Keeping up the long-established tradition, the third edition of “The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” united countries, including Armenia around a thousand events, coordinated by 296 diplomatic and consular headquarters and Italian cultural institutes around the world.
The seven-day event was aimed at promoting quality Italian cuisine, the agri-food sector and the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.
In Armenia, the Festival was initiated and organized by the Embassy of Italy in Armenia. The first surprise prepared for the Armenian gourmands and aficionados of Italian cuisine was the visit of three Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi.
At the invitation of Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, chef Bassi arrived in Yerevan as a guest of honor at a charitable dinner organized by the Embassy.
The guests of the event had a rare chance to taste gourmet dishes prepared by the master himself, otherwise available only to the few who have the good fortune to visit his restaurant in Sardinia. The dinner was followed by a silent auction.
The funds raised during the event will support programs for children with special needs, notably the "Emili Aregak" support and resource center for people with disabilities in Gyumri.
In addition, chefs from “Mimì alla Ferrovia” restaurant in Naples gave master classes for students of the resource center.
During his stay in Armenia, Bassi will also conduct a master class, offering a great opportunity for the Armenian chefs to refine their skills in a fusion of Italian-Armenian cuisines.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia’s Mikayel Mikayelyan performs well at Finland-hosted tournament 19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
Rebel commander killed by Turkish military in Syria: report The commander was killed during a fierce battle with the Turkish military and their allies near the city of Afrin over the weekend.
Rouhani says Iran not succumbing to U.S. The Iranian president said, "They wanted to turn November 4 into Iran's sad day, but the Iranians resisted against them."
Armenia taking on Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League second leg The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.