Yerevan hosts three Michelin-starred chef as part of Italian Cuisine Week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Keeping up the long-established tradition, the third edition of “The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” united countries, including Armenia around a thousand events, coordinated by 296 diplomatic and consular headquarters and Italian cultural institutes around the world.

The seven-day event was aimed at promoting quality Italian cuisine, the agri-food sector and the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

In Armenia, the Festival was initiated and organized by the Embassy of Italy in Armenia. The first surprise prepared for the Armenian gourmands and aficionados of Italian cuisine was the visit of three Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi.

At the invitation of Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, chef Bassi arrived in Yerevan as a guest of honor at a charitable dinner organized by the Embassy.

The guests of the event had a rare chance to taste gourmet dishes prepared by the master himself, otherwise available only to the few who have the good fortune to visit his restaurant in Sardinia. The dinner was followed by a silent auction.

The funds raised during the event will support programs for children with special needs, notably the "Emili Aregak" support and resource center for people with disabilities in Gyumri.

In addition, chefs from “Mimì alla Ferrovia” restaurant in Naples gave master classes for students of the resource center.

During his stay in Armenia, Bassi will also conduct a master class, offering a great opportunity for the Armenian chefs to refine their skills in a fusion of Italian-Armenian cuisines.