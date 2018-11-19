Rebel commander killed by Turkish military in Syria: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A rebel commander and several of his fighters were killed during an attack by the Turkish military and their allies in northern Syria this past weekend, opposition activists reported on social media, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the reports, the commander of the Furqa Al-Safawah rebel group, Mahmoud ‘Azazi, was killed during a fierce battle with the Turkish military and their allies near the city of Afrin over the weekend.

Azazi, as known by his nom de guerre “Abu Nawarah”, was the main commander of Furqa al-Safawah; he had previously fought against the Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The Turkish military and their allies launched a new assault on Sunday, November 18 that targeted several rebel groups that were accused of looting and kidnapping in the Afrin region.

Turkish army tanks and military vehicles have entered the battlefield and the Turkish artillery units are pounding the positions of the rebels in Afrin.

At least 25 militant have been killed and tens more have been wounded in the infighting, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.