Belarus to ship new batch of weapons to Azerbaijan
November 20, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus and Azerbaijan are preparing a contract for the supply of the next batch of Belarusian military equipment to the South Caucasus nation, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev told journalists after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
Following the talks between the two leaders, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan “to develop mutually advantageous bilateral cooperation in the field of air defense equipment and weapons supplies.”
According to Aliyev, “Azerbaijan is satisfied with the level of cooperation with Belarus in this area because its products are effective and of very high quality.”
“It is no coincidence that military technical cooperation between our countries has a long history. It is characterized by big volumes and a good trend towards expansion,” he said.
