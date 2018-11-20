Pentagon: Russian S-300 missiles in Syria won't affect U.S. operations
November 20, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s S-300 air defense systems in Syria have no impact on the United States’ operations in the country, US Department of Defense spokesman Eric Pahon has said, according to Sputnik.
"Not on our operations," Pahon said on Monday, November 19 refereeing to the impact of Russia’s S-300 air defense systems in Syria. Pahon cautioned that adding more weapons systems in Syria could only endanger multiple militaries operating in the area and cause potential danger to civilian aircraft transiting the area.
"Any additional arms [sent] into Syria only serves to escalate the situation at this point," Pahon said. "We need to be having diplomatic discussions to end the conflict in eastern Syria, and we need to be supporting the Geneva-led process to come to a resolution of that conflict. By adding more armaments and more systems, that only complicates the situation at this point." Pahon reiterated that the mission of the United States in Syria remains unchanged. "We remain focused on the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Pahon said.
On October 2, Russia finished delivering S-300 systems to Syria in an attempt to increase the safety of Russian troops deployed there. The move was announced after a Russian Il-20 military plane was downed on September 17 by a missile launched by a Syrian S-200 air defense system targeting Israeli F-16 jets that were carrying out airstrikes in Latakia.
