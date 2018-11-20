Karabakh capital will be home to major sports complex

PanARMENIAN.Net - A major sports complex with a 2000 square meters will be built in Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the preparation of design and estimate documentation will be completed soon, an aide to the President of Artsakh said in a Facebook post.

According to Arayik Harutyunyan, philanthropist Vladimir Avagyants has also pledged to help build new gyms with modern sports equipment in the towns of Martakert, Martuni and Hadrut.

Harutyunyan also revealed that two new kindergartens will soon be built in Stepanakert “to create better conditions for the kids.”

He also reminded that Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will hold its annual Telethon on Thursday, November 22, urging “everyone to show unity on the long road of achieving our goals step by step.”