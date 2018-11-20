Mkhitaryan's place "in doubt" as Arsenal "mulls signing Cengiz Under"
November 20, 2018 - 16:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal chief coach Unai Emery will reportedly enquire over the possibility of signing Roma ace Cengiz Under in the New Year - putting Henrikh Mkhitaryan's place in the side in doubt, The Sun says in an article.
Arsenal are in desperate need of a winger having shipped off Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan to Hoffenheim, while Danny Welbeck is feared to be out for at least six months.
"And with Mkhitaryan flattering to deceive at the Emirates, the Gunners may be forced into making a signing in the January transfer window," the article says.
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
"Should he make the move to join Emery's men, he would battle for a place in the starting XI with Armenian international Mkhitaryan."
