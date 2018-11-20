Militant attack leaves two Syrian army soldiers dead in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants launched a number of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northwestern region of Syria over the past 48 hours, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the spokesperson for the Russian Reconciliation Center, Vladimir Savchenko, the militants launched powerful attacks in the northern countryside of Latakia and western part of Aleppo city.

“Militants shelled the positions of Syrian government forces near the settlement of Jubb al-Zarur in the Latakia governorate twice during the day. Seven shelling attacks were reported at Aleppo’s northwestern residential quarters. As a result of shelling aimed at Aleppo’s research center quarters, two Syrian servicemen were killed and seven more were wounded,” he said.

According to Savchenko, officers from the Russian Reconciliation Center held a new meeting with the representative of the committee on refugee affairs in Aleppo.