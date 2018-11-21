Turkish army "expands military operations in northern Aleppo"
November 21, 2018 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military and their allied rebel forces have expanded their operations in the northern countryside of Aleppo after a successful campaign in Afrin, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to rebel-led “National Army”, they have expanded their military operations to the Aleppo Governorate cities of Al-Bab, ‘Azaz, and Jarabulus.
The primary objective of this large-scale operation by the Turkish Army and their allies is to arrest the rebel fighters that have committed crimes like looting and kidnapping.
The statement also added that the Turkish Army and their allies arrested most of the Al-Sharqiyah Martyrs Brigade fighters that were accused of kidnapping and looting in the Afrin region.
