Armenian nuclear plant’s new turbine to start working in a few days

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new turbine will start operating at the Armenian nuclear power plant in the town of Metsamor in several days, acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan told a press conference on Wednesday, November 21.

According to him, the process of extending the service life of the plant is continuing at a fast pace.

Baghramyan also revealed that the turbine generator has been entirely replaced and that one more turbine will be changed in 2019.

As a result, he said, the nuclear power station will manage to work 10% more efficiently using the same amount of fuel.

Weighing in on the mining industry, Baghramyan said 127 companies have been warned over the fulfillment of obligations and AMD 134 million has already been restored.