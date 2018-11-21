Armenian nuclear plant’s new turbine to start working in a few days
November 21, 2018 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new turbine will start operating at the Armenian nuclear power plant in the town of Metsamor in several days, acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan told a press conference on Wednesday, November 21.
According to him, the process of extending the service life of the plant is continuing at a fast pace.
Baghramyan also revealed that the turbine generator has been entirely replaced and that one more turbine will be changed in 2019.
As a result, he said, the nuclear power station will manage to work 10% more efficiently using the same amount of fuel.
Weighing in on the mining industry, Baghramyan said 127 companies have been warned over the fulfillment of obligations and AMD 134 million has already been restored.
Top stories
New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation on November 22, the Central Bank has revealed.
The $55 million deal is part of Chaarat’s intention of becoming a major regional player, with an annual production of 1 million ounces.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.
Partner news
Latest news
Teens try marijuana before alcohol and tobacco Most likely, this trend will continue as marijuana becomes less stigmatized and more and more states vote to legalize the drug.
Fan theory claims Khal Drogo could return to GOT final battle Khal was the leader of the Dothraki, yet he died in the first season of the show after one of his own men wounded him.
Three iconic Yousuf Karsh images will be displayed in Bermuda The portraits are all by Karsh, an Armenian-born Canadian whose work is featured in some of the world’s most prestigious galleries.
Kim Kardashian is the 2nd most influential woman in fashion: Lyst Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.