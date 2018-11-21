// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran, EU to hold nuclear cooperation talks on November 26

November 21, 2018 - 16:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The third round of talks between Iran and the European Union on nuclear cooperation will commence on November 26 in Brusseles, Belgium, IRNA reports.

EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Miguel Arias Canete and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi will deliver speeches at the two-day forum in Brussels that will be focused on achievements and prospects of the cooperation.

It is also expected that Deputy of the European Union's foreign policy chief Helga Schmidt and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araqchi also speak at the forum.

Director General of the European Commission on energy, Dominiqu Ristori, will preside over the forum.

The second round of talks on nuclear cooperation between Iran and EU was held in Isfahan last year. Participants urged global commitment to the landmark nuclear deal.

This is the first round of the talks since the US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May.

