Top Iranian diplomat says Europe looks serious to keep nuke deal
November 22, 2018 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It seems that the European Union and the three European signatories of Iran nuclear deal are determined to safeguard the deal, the deputy foreign minister of Iran said, according to IRNA.
"The French party reiterated that though there are differences about Iran's missile program and regional policies, the principal stance of French President [Emanuel Macron] is not to bound commitment to keep Iran Deal with other bilateral issues," Abbas Araqchi said commenting on the new round of Iran-France political talks.
Araqchi said, "We welcomed the idea and added that strengthening the defensive power is an inevitable necessity for Iran in the path of implementing the policy of deterrence; developing the power is a part of Iran's security and potential threats to the country."
Stating that the talks were useful to help the parties understand each other's stances, he said that France has come up with new innovations for Special-Purpose Vehicle and trading with Iran.
"The main topic was Iran Deal and the commitments of the Europeans; however, other issues were also discussed.
"The Iranian party raised the issue of some renowned terrorist groups' free activities in France and said this is opposite to good will, opposite to bilateral relations and against France's international responsibilty to fight terrorism.
"Some double standards of European counties in dealing with terrorism is not acceptable, whatsoever.
He also said that Iran and France talked about the issues of Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan; both parties stressed the necessity of ceasefire in Yemen, fighting terrorism, and destabilizing factors in the region.
French Foreign Ministry political director Nicolas de Riviere arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, November 21 and held a meeting with Iranian deputy foreign minister.
According to Iran's Foreign Ministry statement, the Iranian and French sides reviewed the measures taken to minimalize the effects of the US sanctions on Iran, and other developments in the economy and trade sectors.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia moving presidential residence back to original location The decision also means that the Prime Minister will move back to the first government building at the Republic Square.
Parliament approves Armenia’s budget for 2019 The Armenian parliament has approved the draft budget for 2019, with 66 lawmakers voting in favor and 4 against.
Armenia President sacks permanent rep at CSTO, appoints new envoy According to Armen Sarkissian’s office, the President has already signed the corresponding decrees.
Karabakh Presidents visits Armenian Assembly of America in LA Sahakyan hailed the Assembly’s activity in solving issues of pan-Armenian significance and enhancing the Homeland-Diaspora ties.