Chief of General Staff: Iskander is not Armenia’s only deterrent weapon
November 22, 2018 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iskander missile system is not Armenia’s only deterrent weapon, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan said at a meeting with students in Gyumri, adding that the country possesses other armaments too which will be unveiled in due time.
According to Davtyan, now is not the time to unveil or even announce about the weapons in question.
The Iskander, he reminded, was first introduced during the military parade marking the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.
The Chief of the General Staff revealed that the ballistic missile system was employed during four military drills in 2018.
