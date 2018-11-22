The famous Leaning Tower of Pisa 'now leaning less'
November 22, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Leaning Tower of Pisa is known worldwide for its precarious tilt - but now experts have revealed it's going straight, the BBC reports.
The tower's Surveillance Group, which monitors restoration work, said the landmark is "stable and very slowly reducing its lean."
The 57m (186ft) medieval monument has been straightened by 4cm (1.5in) over the past two decades, the team said.
"It's as if it's had two centuries taken off its age," Professor Salvatore Settis explained.
Nunziante Squeglia, a professor of geotechnics at the University of Pisa who works with the surveillance team, added: "What counts the most is the stability of the bell tower, which is better than expected."
Back in 1990, the tourist favourite was closed to the public for the first time in 800 years amid fears it could be on the verge of toppling. At the time, it was tilting by 4.5m from the vertical.
An international committee led by Prof Michele Jamiolkowski, a Polish expert, worked to stabilise it between 1993 and 2001.
By the end, the tilt had been corrected by 45cm, at a cost of £200m.
