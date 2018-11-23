Minister: 450 families repatriated to Armenia in seven months
November 23, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 450 families have repatriated to Armenia in the seven months from May, acting Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan told a press conference on Friday, November 23.
According to Hayrapetyan, those are just the families that have contacted the Ministry, but there should be many more that have not.
He said those who repatriated have received legal assistance.
Armenian families have mostly returned from Russia, Iran and the United States, Hayrapetyan added.
After his election as the country’s new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan declared that repatriation is one of Armenia’s priorities now.
