Armenia: Acting PM marching in Yerevan “to appreciate revolution” (video)

Armenia: Acting PM marching in Yerevan “to appreciate revolution”
 November 24, 2018 - 11:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a fresh walking campaign on Saturday, November 24.

He is currently moving from Yerevan’s Nor Nork district towards Kanaker-Zeytun.

Pashinyan had earlier called on the residents to join him “to appreciate this stage of the revolution and once again mark the victory of the proud citizens of Armenia.”

