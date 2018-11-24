Armenia: Acting PM marching in Yerevan “to appreciate revolution” (video)
November 24, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a fresh walking campaign on Saturday, November 24.
He is currently moving from Yerevan’s Nor Nork district towards Kanaker-Zeytun.
Pashinyan had earlier called on the residents to join him “to appreciate this stage of the revolution and once again mark the victory of the proud citizens of Armenia.”
