550 injured in powerful Iran earthquake
November 26, 2018 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Based on the latest statistics, a powerful in Sar Pol-e Zahab, Western Iran on Sunday, November 25 night has so far injured 548 people, Head of Iran Relief and Rescue Organization Morteza Salimi said, IRNA reports.
Salimi said on Monday that 6 probe, 9 sniffer dog, 10 rapid response, 23 rubble, 20 accommodation and 2 medical teams were dispatched to quake-stricken areas.
He went on to say that 14,124 tents were also distributed among people in Kermanshah.
An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook Sar Pol-e Zahab, western province of Kermanshah late on Sunday.
According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the quake occurred 17 kilometers from Sar Pol-e Zahab and 18 kilometers from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 kilometers from Gilan-e Gharb, Ilam and Kermanshah provinces, at 20:07 (16:37 GMT) hours local time on Sunday.
Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
New turbine unit launched at Armenia nuclear plant Some 400 Russian specialists worked around-the-clock at the NPP in the town of Metsamor alongside their Armenian colleagues.
Cancer treatments may accelerate certain aging processes Breast cancer treatments increase risks for toxicities, including persistent fatigue, pain, and cognitive dysfunction.
14 YPG fighters killed by Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor While the YPG mourned the death of 14 of their fighters, this is not the total death toll for the U.S.-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.