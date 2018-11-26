550 injured in powerful Iran earthquake

PanARMENIAN.Net - Based on the latest statistics, a powerful in Sar Pol-e Zahab, Western Iran on Sunday, November 25 night has so far injured 548 people, Head of Iran Relief and Rescue Organization Morteza Salimi said, IRNA reports.

Salimi said on Monday that 6 probe, 9 sniffer dog, 10 rapid response, 23 rubble, 20 accommodation and 2 medical teams were dispatched to quake-stricken areas.

He went on to say that 14,124 tents were also distributed among people in Kermanshah.

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook Sar Pol-e Zahab, western province of Kermanshah late on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the quake occurred 17 kilometers from Sar Pol-e Zahab and 18 kilometers from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 kilometers from Gilan-e Gharb, Ilam and Kermanshah provinces, at 20:07 (16:37 GMT) hours local time on Sunday.

Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors.