Cher teasing songs for possible second ABBA covers album
November 26, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After returning to the silver screen this past summer in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", Cher dropped her album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, September 28.
Featuring classics like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” “SOS,” and “One of Us,” Dancing Queen debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying for the icon’s highest-charting solo album ever, and went on to hit the top spot.
Only two months later, Cher, who has Armenian roots, is already hinting on social media that she might take a chance on a second ABBA covers album, NewNowNext reports.
“If I was going to do ABBBA 2,” she tweeted, charming as ever with her misspellings, listing her song choices as “Take a Chance on Me,” “Super Trouper,” “Money, Money, Money,” “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” “Honey, Honey,” “I Have a Dream,” “Voulez-Vous,” “Does Your Mother Know,” and “Rock Me.”
Much like she did when first revealing the track list for Dancing Queen in July, she also hinted at a mystery song with question marks and exclamation points. Which ABBA song should complete the hypothetical collection?
