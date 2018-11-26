Taliban attack leaves 22 police dead in Afghanistan

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 22 policemen were killed in a Taliban attack on an Afghan police convoy in the east of Farah Province, western Afghanistan on Sunday, November 25 night, IRNA says.

According to Washington Post, Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the provincial council in Farah, said the attack took place near Lash wa Juwayn district, killing 22 policemen and wounding four including the deputy provincial police chief.

"The convoy was on its way to the district to introduce newly appointed district police chief when it came under attack," the provincial officials said.

The newly appointed police chief was among those killed, Qaneh said.

The Taliban, which during recent years has seized more than half of Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since 2011, Afghanistan has been engulfed by a rising wave of violence and despite the presence of foreign troops, many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy.