Armenia: First Deputy PM will take Pashinyan’s spot at EAEU summit
November 26, 2018 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will represent the country at a session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Mirzoyan himself revealed in a Facebook post.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a vacation to join the election campaign ahead of the December 9 vote when Armenians across the country will elect new members of parliament.
Pashinyan has already signed a decision according to which Mirzoyan will take his place at the EAEU session in Minsk on November 27.
Election campaigns started on Monday, November 26 and are set to last 12 days.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Iran nuclear chief: U.S. not complying with int’l commitments Salehi said the recent achievements are of special significance as they help the further safety of nuclear cycle.
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Drinking alcohol makes you better at languages: study 50 native German speakers who had recently learned Dutch received either a low dose of alcohol or a control beverage.
Ukraine's Poroshenko signs martial law decree Pyotr Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to declare martial law.