Armenia: First Deputy PM will take Pashinyan’s spot at EAEU summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will represent the country at a session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Mirzoyan himself revealed in a Facebook post.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a vacation to join the election campaign ahead of the December 9 vote when Armenians across the country will elect new members of parliament.

Pashinyan has already signed a decision according to which Mirzoyan will take his place at the EAEU session in Minsk on November 27.

Election campaigns started on Monday, November 26 and are set to last 12 days.