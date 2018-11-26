14 YPG fighters killed by Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) mourned the recent death of 14 fighters that were killed during an Islamic State offensive in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar new says.

In addition to the death of 14 fighters, the YPG also reported that several other combatants were wounded during their defense of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s southeastern countryside.

While the YPG mourned the death of 14 of their fighters, this is not the total death toll for the U.S.-backed forces in southeastern Deir ez-Zor.

According to reports from Deir ez-Zor, the U.S.-backed forces suffered more than 50 killed in-action after a 48-hour-long battle with the Islamic State militants near the Iraqi border.

Since the IS offensive, the U.S.-backed forces have managed to retake all of the ground they lost to the militant group.