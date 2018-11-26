Ukraine's Poroshenko signs martial law decree
November 26, 2018 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on Monday, November 26 enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to declare martial law until January 25, 2019, says a document published on the presidential website, according to TASS.
"The National Security and Defense Council’s decision concerning ‘emergency measures to ensure Ukraine’s state sovereignty and independence and declare martial law in Ukraine’ is hereby enacted," the document reads.
According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - crossed Russia’s border. The three vessels were ultimately detained in Russia's waters.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
New turbine unit launched at Armenia nuclear plant Some 400 Russian specialists worked around-the-clock at the NPP in the town of Metsamor alongside their Armenian colleagues.
14 YPG fighters killed by Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor While the YPG mourned the death of 14 of their fighters, this is not the total death toll for the U.S.-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.
Arshile Gorky retrospective coming to 2019 Venice Biennale many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and details about the central show are trickling out.