Karabakh President meets Armenian entrepreneurs in Moscow
November 27, 2018 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on November 24-26 met in Moscow a group of Russian entrepreneurs and philanthropists of Armenian descent to discuss issues on the implementation of various programs in Artsakh.
At the meeting in the Russian capital, Sahakyan said that Armenians in Russia are actively involved in the development of Artsakh
Also, the Karabakh leader expressed hope that the dynamic cooperation would continue in the future too.
