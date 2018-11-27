Karabakh President meets Armenian entrepreneurs in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on November 24-26 met in Moscow a group of Russian entrepreneurs and philanthropists of Armenian descent to discuss issues on the implementation of various programs in Artsakh.

At the meeting in the Russian capital, Sahakyan said that Armenians in Russia are actively involved in the development of Artsakh

Also, the Karabakh leader expressed hope that the dynamic cooperation would continue in the future too.