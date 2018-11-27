Armenia forward named best player of Kazakhstan's Premier League
November 27, 2018 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The professional football league of Kazakhstan has summed up the results of the 2018 season.
In particular, Aktobe striker Marcos Pizzelli was named the Best Player of Premier League-2018.
The forward of the Armenian national team collected 69 points overall having netted 18 goals in the season and became the top scorer of the championship.
