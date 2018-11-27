France, Germany "trying to preserve SPV" to maintain trade with Iran
November 27, 2018 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Director of Iran project at Crisis Group Ali Vaez said that France and Germany are trying to rescue the Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to maintain trade with the Islamic Republic, IRNA reports.
Vaez made the remarks Tuesday, November 27 in a tweet.
France and Germany have joined forces to rescue a European effort to create a payment channel to keep trade flowing with Iran, defying US attempts to take the air out of the plan, Wall Street Journal earlier quoted senior diplomats as saying.
"The steps by Europe’s most powerful countries are part of their campaign to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after President Trump withdrew the US from the deal in May. Their goal is to help European companies continue some business activity with Iran despite sweeping new US sanctions on the country and any company that does business with it."
France or Germany will host the corporation that would handle the payments channel, the diplomats said.
If France hosts it, a German official will head the corporation and vice versa. Both countries will help fund the corporation.
The media went on to say that 'the payments channel, known as a special purpose vehicle, or SPV, would use a system of credits to facilitate compensation for goods traded between Iran and Europe—allowing some trade to proceed without the need for European commercial banks to make or receive payments to Iran'.
Earlier the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini said that SPV aims to create a legal channel for easing financial transactions with Iran.
The idea for creating SPV was first floated in a meeting of foreign ministers from the UK, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.
Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system (video) Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared pictures from the process and revealed that a reportage about it will be broadcast on Public TV.
UK's Derby recognizes Armenian Genocide ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.