Militants suffer heavy casualties in failed operation in Latakia: report

November 27, 2018 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time in the last two weeks, militants attempted a special operation to sneak behind the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines and ambush the troops near the Hama-Latakia axis, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants were attempting to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s lines at the town of Jubb Al-Ahmar in order to eliminate another military post near the Hama axis.

However, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were spotted by a Syrian Arab Army scout this time, which would allow soldiers at the targeted post to be prepared for the militant assault on their positions.

As the militants approached the military post, the Syrian Arab Army opened fire on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, eliminating the entire group of infiltrators.

According to a military source in northern Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army lost one soldier during the battle, while the entire militant group was neutralized and eliminated.

The source said that since the big militant ambush that killed over 20 soldiers last week, they have sent reinforcements to the front and increased the number of scouts along the Latakia-Hama axis.

While often short, the militant hit-and-run attacks often prove incredibly deadly for the Syrian military, so they are taking extra precautions to prevent them in the future.

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

