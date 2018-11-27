Militants suffer heavy casualties in failed operation in Latakia: report
November 27, 2018 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time in the last two weeks, militants attempted a special operation to sneak behind the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines and ambush the troops near the Hama-Latakia axis, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants were attempting to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s lines at the town of Jubb Al-Ahmar in order to eliminate another military post near the Hama axis.
However, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were spotted by a Syrian Arab Army scout this time, which would allow soldiers at the targeted post to be prepared for the militant assault on their positions.
As the militants approached the military post, the Syrian Arab Army opened fire on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, eliminating the entire group of infiltrators.
According to a military source in northern Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army lost one soldier during the battle, while the entire militant group was neutralized and eliminated.
The source said that since the big militant ambush that killed over 20 soldiers last week, they have sent reinforcements to the front and increased the number of scouts along the Latakia-Hama axis.
While often short, the militant hit-and-run attacks often prove incredibly deadly for the Syrian military, so they are taking extra precautions to prevent them in the future.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.
Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system (video) Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared pictures from the process and revealed that a reportage about it will be broadcast on Public TV.
UK's Derby recognizes Armenian Genocide ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.