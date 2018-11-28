U.S.-led Coalition reportedly establishes base in northern Raqqa
November 28, 2018 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition has constructed a new military base in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa province, Al-Masdar News cited the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) as saying.
According to the report, the U.S. Coalition constructed a base in the Tal Abyad countryside, which is located just south of the Turkish border.
The move by the U.S. Coalition comes just days after the Turkish military mobilized a large number of their infantry personnel and rebel allies along the borders of the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa provinces.
The U.S. Coalition already constructed five observation posts between the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa provinces angering the Turkish regime because they view this as Washington’s attempt to block their future military operation east of the Euphrates.
Despite the U.S. decision to build these observation posts, it appears Turkey is not backing down, as they continue to send reinforcements to the border in preparation for a new military operation.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Alexis Ohanian reveals his favorite way to drink Armenian brandy "If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
Former Armenia customs chief wants to gift luxury hotel to the state The acting PM Nikol Pashinyan reminded that a criminal case against Avetisyan is currently ongoing.
Pashinyan says ex-President’s brother ready to return $30 mln Pashinyan said everything that has ever been stolen from the state will be returned through transitional justice.
President thanks German Red Cross on behalf of Armenian people The Armenian President thanked the German Red Cross President for the contribution and pledged to match the donation.