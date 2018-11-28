U.S.-led Coalition reportedly establishes base in northern Raqqa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition has constructed a new military base in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa province, Al-Masdar News cited the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) as saying.

According to the report, the U.S. Coalition constructed a base in the Tal Abyad countryside, which is located just south of the Turkish border.

The move by the U.S. Coalition comes just days after the Turkish military mobilized a large number of their infantry personnel and rebel allies along the borders of the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa provinces.

The U.S. Coalition already constructed five observation posts between the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa provinces angering the Turkish regime because they view this as Washington’s attempt to block their future military operation east of the Euphrates.

Despite the U.S. decision to build these observation posts, it appears Turkey is not backing down, as they continue to send reinforcements to the border in preparation for a new military operation.