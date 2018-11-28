President thanks German Red Cross on behalf of Armenian people

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday, November 28 thanked the German Red Cross on behalf of the Armenian people for lending a hand in the wake of the devastating earthquake in the country’s north in 1988.

Sarkissian met the organization’s President, Gerda Hasselfeldt, in Berlin on the sidelines of his working visit to the German capital.

At the meeting, Hasselfeldt handed a €10,000 check to the President’s wife, Nune Sarkissian, for the renovation of Berlin polyclinic in Gyumri, Armenia.

The Armenian President thanked the German Red Cross President for the contribution and pledged to match the donation.

Sarkissian arrived in Berlin with an official visit on Tuesday, November 27. In the German capital, the Armenian President participated in the working discussions organized by the Munich Conference on International Security.

Also, the Armenian leader met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and invited him to visit Armenia.