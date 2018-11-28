MiG-35 Russian fighter jet may get active phased array radar

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet may be furnished with an active phased array radar in the future, MiG Aircraft Corporation CEO Ilya Tarasenko said on Wednesday, November 28, TASS reports.

The active phased array technologies are already widely used for creating modern fighter jets’ onboard radars. Such radars allow simultaneously tracking a large number of targets through the beam’s electronic steering. The radar is capable of detecting and engaging an enemy on the water, on the ground and in the air, identify its class, type and size, accomplish navigational tasks and guide precision weapons.

"We understand that this is a world trend for the use of radars with an active phased array on this type of aircraft. Naturally, we have already made a prototype for holding trials," Tarasenko said.

The MiG Aircraft Corporation will be offering such radar as an option after its tests jointly with the aircraft, he said.

The contract for the delivery of the first batch of six MiG-35 multirole fighter jets for Russia’s Aerospace Force was signed at the Army-2018 forum on August 22.

The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the serial-produced MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 aircraft.

The flight tests of MiG-35 fighter aircraft began on January 26 and the plane’s international presentation was held in the Moscow Region on the following day.

Russia’s state armament program through 2020 stipulates the deliveries of MiG-35 fighter jets to Russia’s Aerospace Force.