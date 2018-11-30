Armenia, Ekotekhprom agree on $285-340 mln investment program

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister, leader of Im Kayl (My Step) alliance Nikol Pashinyan told supporters that the government signed a memorandum on a $285-340 million investment program with Ekotekhprom on Friday, November 30.

Pashinyan said a 100 hectare industrial complex with 1,100-1200 jobs will be created by the Russian company for the production of baking soda, technical salt and glass.

According to the acting PM, the complex will be launched in 2020.

Pashinyan added that other investment projects are in the works too, having earlier revealed that discussions on programs with $600 million are currently ongoing.