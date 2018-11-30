Iran says can't wait for SPV mechanism with EU forever

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran cannot wait for the EU's promised SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle for trade) mechanism forever, the Islamic Republic's Deputy Foreign Minister said, according to IRNA.

Despite the U.S. pressures, the European Union continues efforts to provide a financial mechanism for trade with Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.

Araqchi noted that the EU needs more time to provide the SPV mechanism but underlined that Iran cannot wait forever.

Iran continues talks with Russia, China and the European countries to save the nuclear deal, he added.

Araqchi said that Iran will be bound to the agreement only if its interests are guaranteed.

Speaking about the aims of his trip to Algiers, the deputy foreign minister said that he is there to attend the seventh round of political talks between Iran and Algeria.

He described his talks with the Algerian officials as constructive and called for promotion of all-out ties between Tehran and Algiers.