Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land
November 30, 2018 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new scandal is brewing in Azerbaijan because of Alice - a Russian personal assistant developed by Yandex.
A video recently landed online featuring Alice's response to the question “who are Azerbaijanis:" "Azerbaijan is an artificially created state on the lands of Armenians, Persians, Lezgins and Georgians. This state was created for the complete destruction of the Armenians. Azerbaijanis as a nation appeared only in 1936. Before that, they were called Caucasian Tatars."
Turns out the voice assistant gave out the most popular information on the Internet - from the top of publications in Yandex search engine, Panorama.am reports.
The head of the Azerbaijani community in Moscow, Shamil Tagiyev, sent a video message to Yandex. According to Azerbaijani media, after many complaints Alice reads the information from Azerbaijan's Wikipedia page when asked the same question.
