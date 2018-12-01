UN humanitarian convoy comes under attack in Syria
December 1, 2018 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations in Syria said in a statement that a humanitarian third party mission had been attacked in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, adding that a driver from a local NGO had been injured in the shooting, Sputnik says.
“The United Nations (UN) in Syria strongly condemns yesterday’s attack on a joint humanitarian mission in northeast Syria in the eastern line of Deir-ez-Zor, namely the Shihiel-Busayrah sub-district. A Syrian driver from a local non-governmental organization (NGO) was injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement read.
The mission’s activities in the area were aimed at assessing in advance distribution of humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in the province, the statement added.
“Attacks on humanitarian aid workers are a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law and severely impact the humanitarian community’s ability to provide life-saving assistance and services to people in desperate need, including women, children and elderly people who are increasingly vulnerable as hostilities continue,” the statement pointed out. Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from a military conflict exacerbated by the activities of terror groups that brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 1300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
Armenia acting PM to travel to Moscow Dec 6 Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Model with Armenian roots to represent Georgia at Miss Universe Lara Yan, who is of Armenian descent, will represent Georgia in the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Thailand.
Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019 ICT industry leaders from Taiwan will arrive in Armenia in February and March of 2019, Aleksandr Yesayan said.