Syrian army seizes weapons cache left behind by militants in Homs
December 3, 2018 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military seized a large quantity of weapons that were left behind by militants in the northern countryside of Homs this past summer, Al-Masdar news says.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military uncovered the weapons cache while combing through the town of Al-Holeh in the northern countryside of the Homs province.
Among the weapons seized by the Syrian military were several rounds of ammunition, assault rifles, RPGs, mortar shells, and materials to make explosives.
Another weapons cache was seized by the Syrian military during a combing operation in the Homs Governorate town of Kafr Laha.
Recently, the Syrian military has been finding several caches of weapons that have been either hidden or abandoned by the militants in the Dara’a, Damascus, Homs, and Al-Sweida governorates.
Many of the caches have contained large quantities of foreign-made weapons from countries like the United States, Israel, and France.
Photo. AP
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
Jason Momoa says won't ever reprise "Game of Thrones" role Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to "Game of Thrones".
Simferopol airport will be renamed for Ivan Aivazovsky the name of the great seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky is leading in voting for the name for Simferopol airport.