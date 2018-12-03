Simferopol airport will be renamed for Ivan Aivazovsky

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary data, the name of the great Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky is leading in voting for the name for Simferopol airport, Moskovskij Komsomolets reports citing the website of voting.

133,000 people voted in favor of the artist, about a third of respondents cited the name of Catherine the Great, while 50,000 people voted for Admiral Pavel Nakhimov.

In total, 255,200 users participated in the voting.