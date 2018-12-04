// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Europe’s most "expensive Christmas tree" costs €2.3 mln

Europe’s most
December 4, 2018 - 12:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Munich gold dealer Pro Aurum has constructed a festive showstopper - Europe’s most expensive Christmas tree - out of 2,018 gold coins topped with a glittering golden star, which the firm says is worth 2.3 million euros.

They may look like the foil-wrapped chocolate coins many children will find in their Christmas stocking, but these are the real deal: solid gold one-ounce Vienna Philharmonic coins on an acrylic stand, topped with a giant 20-ounce coin.

That adds up to 63 kilograms of pure gold, a Pro Aurum spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Made in cooperation with the Austrian Mint, the three-metre high tree took over an hour to assemble and will be on display at Pro Aurum’s Munich goldhouse until December 15.

But it’s not quite as valuable as it could have been: the dealer’s spokesman said the gold rate has tumbled in the second half of 2018.

Related links:
Life.ru: В Мюнхене установили самую дорогую в Европе рождественскую ёлку
Germany goes for gold with ‘Europe’s most expensive’ Christmas tree
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Teen obesity linked with increased risk of pancreatic cancer: research
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
2,000-year-old ship graffiti discovered in desert in Israel
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ian Wright offers honest opinion about Henrikh Mkhitaryan English former professional footballer Ian Wright has given his honest opinion on midfield duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil
Kremlin: CSTO summit bushed back at Armenia's request The summit of leaders of member countries of the CSTO, scheduled for December 6, Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
EU, Armenia foreign policy chiefs meet in Brussels The two discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, which will take place on December 9.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact.